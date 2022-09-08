Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Cap of $119,243.34 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $119,243.34 and $305.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,700.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

