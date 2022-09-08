Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingfisher to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.79.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

