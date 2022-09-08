Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 68 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

