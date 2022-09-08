Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.32 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

