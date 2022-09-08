Kings Point Capital Management Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

LMT stock opened at $420.14 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

