Kings Point Capital Management Sells 48,788 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,788 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.