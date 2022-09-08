Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.4 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

