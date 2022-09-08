Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.4 %
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
