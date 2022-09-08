Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (KME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane Pass purchased 50,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,241.30 ($37,231.68).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

