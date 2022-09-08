Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) PT Lowered to $4.50

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

KIRK stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.68. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

