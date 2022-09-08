Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 994.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.