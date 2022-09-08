Kishu Inu (KISHU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $47.86 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kishu Inu has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Kishu Inu Coin Profile

KISHU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

