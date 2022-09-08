KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $424.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KLA Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.82 on Thursday. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.