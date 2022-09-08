Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.89 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $657.19 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,091,580 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

