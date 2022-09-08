Kleros (PNK) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001384 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.