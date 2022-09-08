Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0056

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $50.00 million and $1.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever (CRYPTO:KLV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,972,229,690 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official website is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

