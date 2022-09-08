KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

KNBE opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.07 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock worth $325,713 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

