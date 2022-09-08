KnoxFS (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,774.22 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.56 or 0.05995941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00871451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016116 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
