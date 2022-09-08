Koinos (KOIN) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Koinos has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $11,583.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Koinos has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Koinos Profile

Koinos (CRYPTO:KOIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,578,208 coins and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

