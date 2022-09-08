Kommunitas Reaches One Day Volume of $363,736.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $1.82 million and $363,736.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kommunitas Coin Profile

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

