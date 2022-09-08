Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $34.89 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and $2.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00315773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00080620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,629,076 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.