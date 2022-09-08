Komodo Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.91 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00309002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00078545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,621,570 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

