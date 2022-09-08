Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Konami Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Konami Group stock opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. Konami Group has a twelve month low of 23.26 and a twelve month high of 34.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.03.
About Konami Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konami Group (KONMY)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.