Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Konami Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Konami Group stock opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. Konami Group has a twelve month low of 23.26 and a twelve month high of 34.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.03.

Get Konami Group alerts:

About Konami Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.