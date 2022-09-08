Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $243,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

