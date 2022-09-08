Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.85-$3.95 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kroger Stock Performance
NYSE:KR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
