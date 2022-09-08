Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.09 million and $25,832.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.