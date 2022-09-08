Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.09 million and $25,832.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.