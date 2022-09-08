KStarCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KStarCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin (KSC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

