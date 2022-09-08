KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $904.67 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.20 or 0.00047874 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $904.67 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

