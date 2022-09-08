Kuma Inu (KUMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140,084.00

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Kuma Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $140,084.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuma Inu Coin Profile

Kuma Inu (KUMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The official website for Kuma Inu is www.kumatoken.com.

Kuma Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuma Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

