Kusama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.98 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $49.88 or 0.00258183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $422.52 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama (CRYPTO:KSM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “elf-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.