KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

