KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
KVH Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.