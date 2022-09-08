Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,044.18

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $11,044.18 and approximately $156.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016881 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

