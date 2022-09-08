Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $1.77

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00009219 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $314.85 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

