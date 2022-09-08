Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi stock opened at 51.10 on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 12 month low of 50.10 and a 12 month high of 51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LABFF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.