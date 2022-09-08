Landbox (LAND) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Landbox (LAND) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Landbox has a total market cap of $61,743.53 and $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,348.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.57 or 0.09048676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00873724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017537 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.