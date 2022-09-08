Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

