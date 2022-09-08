Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

