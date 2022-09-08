LCG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,627.00 (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

