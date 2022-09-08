LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

