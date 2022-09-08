LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.40. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 12,055 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,591,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

