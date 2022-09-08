Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.54

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 20149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.