Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $77,528.12 and $11.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.05 or 0.08453487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00189842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00787056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00651747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

