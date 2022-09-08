Lever Token (LEV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $83,490.18

Lever Token (LEV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $83,490.18 and approximately $10,939.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00086750 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

Lever Token is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

