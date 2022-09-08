Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $18.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.