Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0184

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $5,750.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.