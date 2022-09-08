Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $149,952.15 and $25.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

