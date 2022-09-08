LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $7,626.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,977,749 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

