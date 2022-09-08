Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) versus EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Financial Analysis

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVE and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lilium 0 5 2 0 2.29

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.77, indicating a potential upside of 387.18%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than EVE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 10,507.81 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares EVE and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EVE has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats EVE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

