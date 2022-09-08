LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0013

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $898,301.49 and approximately $5,034.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00075786 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.