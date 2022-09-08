Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Tops $71.58 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $71.58 million and approximately $478,447.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,626,946 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
