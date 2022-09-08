Litecoin Price Hits $57.88 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $556.14 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57.88 or 0.00300129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.51 or 0.03227777 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,126,194 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.